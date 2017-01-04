Breaking News
Shortly after 6 p.m. Tuesday evening, Jan. 3, Guysborough RCMP responded to call at a residence in Upper Big Tracadie. Upon arrival officers found four people dead inside a residence.
January 4 2017
Year in review
2016 was another active year for the District of Saint Mary’s. We completed our strategic plan and have started a number of initiatives to help move forward with the goals and objectives identified in the plan.
January 4 2017
Our editorial tackles the touchy subject of healthcare reform while Murphy's Law tackles the equally touchy subject of turning 50, Christmas has passed – but we've still got more photos of Santa's visit to Milford Haven Home for Special Care – plus two Op-Eds for the price of one.
SHERBROOKE – In October irregularities in contradiction to the Nova Scotia Municipal Elections Act were found at two polling stations for the District 3/5 council seat in the District of the Municipality of St. Mary’s during the October 15 municipal election. Upon learning of these irregularities, council decided to make an application the the Supreme Court of Nova Scotia to nullify the election results in that district.
December 28 2016
Hughie Farrell takes a late retirement
The drive from Antigonish to Canso can be long and, at certain times of year, treacherous. And that’s with new roads that have eliminated the many twists and turns of the past. But Hughie Farrell, who has been driving the mail from Antigonish to Canso since 1967, says he’s had a pretty good run. He’s finally ready to hang up his mail cap and will make his last official mail run on Friday, December 30, 2016.
December 28 2016
A Year in Review
2016 was a very busy and productive year in MODG with the following highlights: The Municipality moved forward this year in a very strong fiscal position, with financial statements adopted in July, showing an accumulated surplus on our consolidated financial statements including cash and tangible assets in excess of $47 million dollars. We have money in cash reserves in excess of $25 million which includes more than a $1 million dollars surplus from the last fiscal year.
December 28 2016
MODG council
GUYSBOROUGH – We may not praise those November winds, but they came with a cha-ching sound for the Municipality of the District of Guysborough as the Sable Wind project generated $234,000 in revenue. That figure was part of a financial report presented to council at its committee-of-the-whole meeting last Wednesday, Dec. 14.
December 21 2016