Last week it took Bill Carpan, former Guysborough Journal column contributor Stillwater Slim, of Stillwater, Guysborough County six minutes to download a copy of the Guysborough Journal. This snail’s pace high-speed Internet service story is common in rural Nova Scotia but a recent policy announcement by the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) offers some hope for the future of high-speed Internet in rural communities across Canada.

Breaking News RCMP find four dead in Upper Big Tracadie home

Shortly after 6 p.m. Tuesday evening, Jan. 3, Guysborough RCMP responded to call at a residence in Upper Big Tracadie. Upon arrival officers found four people dead inside a residence.

Year in review Municipality of the District of Saint Mary’s

By Michael Mosher 2016 was another active year for the District of Saint Mary’s. We completed our strategic plan and have started a number of initiatives to help move forward with the goals and objectives identified in the plan.

Also in this edition... Our editorial tackles the touchy subject of healthcare reform while Murphy's Law tackles the equally touchy subject of turning 50, Christmas has passed – but we've still got more photos of Santa's visit to Milford Haven Home for Special Care – plus two Op-Eds for the price of one.

St. Mary’s council seat in legal limbo

By Lois Ann Dort SHERBROOKE – In October irregularities in contradiction to the Nova Scotia Municipal Elections Act were found at two polling stations for the District 3/5 council seat in the District of the Municipality of St. Mary’s during the October 15 municipal election. Upon learning of these irregularities, council decided to make an application the the Supreme Court of Nova Scotia to nullify the election results in that district.

Hughie Farrell takes a late retirement Getting the mail through for five decades

By Lois Ann Dort The drive from Antigonish to Canso can be long and, at certain times of year, treacherous. And that’s with new roads that have eliminated the many twists and turns of the past. But Hughie Farrell, who has been driving the mail from Antigonish to Canso since 1967, says he’s had a pretty good run. He’s finally ready to hang up his mail cap and will make his last official mail run on Friday, December 30, 2016.

A Year in Review Municipality of the District of Guysborough

By Vernon Pitts 2016 was a very busy and productive year in MODG with the following highlights: The Municipality moved forward this year in a very strong fiscal position, with financial statements adopted in July, showing an accumulated surplus on our consolidated financial statements including cash and tangible assets in excess of $47 million dollars. We have money in cash reserves in excess of $25 million which includes more than a $1 million dollars surplus from the last fiscal year.